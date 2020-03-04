Govt suspends Verona, Milan flights to avert potential coronavirus importation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – The government on Tuesday announced the suspension of direct flights from Verona and Milan in northern Italy which has reported a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days.

Murahi Kagwe, the newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary said a National Emergency Response Committee on Corona Virus (NERCC) respond the flights mostly destined for coastal strip as part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus that has so far claimed 3,044 lives into Kenya.

The announcement came even as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AU CDC) announced eight coronavirus cases reported in six African countries.

AU CDC indicated in its seventh briefing on the corona virus update a total of three cases have been reported in Algeria and two in Egypt.

Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia have each a case.

There has been heightened alert in Kenya since the arrival of a China Southern Airlines plane from Guangzhou and Changsha on February 27 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Kenya authorities came under fierce criticism after 239 passengers aboard the aircraft were cleared and asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Health CS Kagwe, his Interior colleague Fred Matiangi and Transport’s James Macharia on Tuesday snubbed a joint parliamentary committee which had summoned them to brief lawmakers on preparedness for coronavirus.

The joint National Assembly and Senate Health committee was keen to ascertain if the country had in place measures to prevent the importation of coronavirus into the country through ports of entry, Matiangi and Macharia coming under sharp scrutiny over the clearing of passengers from hard-hit countries like China.

“The Spanish flu of 1918 killed nearly 100 million people, killed more people that the first world war, schools were closed down, bodies were being collected all over. That is the kind of a threat we are facing, and I do not see why three Cabinet Ministers cannot come to discuss such a matter,” James Nyikal, Seme lawmaker protested.

The committee co-chaired by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Transzoia Senator Michael Mbito was forced to adjourn after members insisted that the three CSs must present themselves in person.

“I therefore direct that we adjourn until tomorrow (Wednesday) because this is an urgent matter and we are expecting the three Cabinet Ministers to come and meet with the joint committee at the same venue 3pm,” Chege directed.