Govt says woman in viral video not patient with coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14- A lady in a viral video refuting claims that she has coronavirus might find herself in trouble after the Ministry of Health forwarded it to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The lady recorded the video after her pictures were shared online, with people claiming she is the student Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, referred to.

Speaking during a press conference, Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi revealed that those in the viral video and others alike will be arrested and prosecuted in court for spreading fake news.

“We wish to inform Kenyans, not to information that has not come from the official Government communication channels,” she said.

Mwangangi asked the DCI to probe all the fake videos, with a motive of arresting and prosecuting those involved.

She pointed out that the 27-year-old student is still undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital, saying she is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, 22 people she contacted since March 5 when she arrived from the United States via London have been quarantined at the Mbagathi hospital, while 23 other foreigners they shared the flight with have been asked to self-isolate for 2 weeks.

The Government in partnership with other stakeholders among the University of Nairobi has since kicked off a sensitization programme in all parts of the country.

The disease has claimed nearly 5,000 people across the world, while more than 130,000 have been infected.