Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

Corona Virus

Govt says woman in viral video not patient with coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14- A lady in a viral video refuting claims that she has coronavirus might find herself in trouble after the Ministry of Health forwarded it to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The lady recorded the video after her pictures were shared online, with people claiming she is the student Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, referred to.

Speaking during a press conference, Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi revealed that those in the viral video and others alike will be arrested and prosecuted in court for spreading fake news.

“We wish to inform Kenyans, not to information that has not come from the official Government communication channels,” she said.

Mwangangi asked the DCI to probe all the fake videos, with a motive of arresting and prosecuting those involved.

She pointed out that the 27-year-old student is still undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital, saying she is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, 22 people she contacted since March 5 when she arrived from the United States via London have been quarantined at the Mbagathi hospital, while 23 other foreigners they shared the flight with have been asked to self-isolate for 2 weeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Government in partnership with other stakeholders among the University of Nairobi has since kicked off a sensitization programme in all parts of the country.

The disease has claimed nearly 5,000 people across the world, while more than 130,000 have been infected.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

3 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

4 days ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

4 days ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

4 days ago