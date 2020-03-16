Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna/FILE/CFM - MOSES MUOKI

Capital Health

Govt says 3 isolated cases matching coronavirus criteria await validation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Health officials were Monday investigating three more cases that Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said meet the case criteria for coronavirus.

The cases which are in isolation are in addition to three others which have since tested positive.

The initial case was reported on Friday. The other two were confirmed on Sunday.

Oguna told reporters fourteen other cases under isolation which had turned negative were being monitored before officials clear them.

In total, a Kenyatta National Hospital-managed isolation facility at Mbagathi Hospital was handling twenty cases including the three confirmed cases.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A city businessman Dafton Mwitiki has been missing for the last four days in mysterious circumstances. Police who have...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

5 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

6 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

3 days ago