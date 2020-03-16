Govt says 3 isolated cases matching coronavirus criteria await validation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – Health officials were Monday investigating three more cases that Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said meet the case criteria for coronavirus.

The cases which are in isolation are in addition to three others which have since tested positive.

The initial case was reported on Friday. The other two were confirmed on Sunday.

Oguna told reporters fourteen other cases under isolation which had turned negative were being monitored before officials clear them.

In total, a Kenyatta National Hospital-managed isolation facility at Mbagathi Hospital was handling twenty cases including the three confirmed cases.

