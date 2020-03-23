Govt outlaws funerals, birthdays and churches to prevent corona

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – All National Government Administrative Officers have been directed to ensure that no weddings, merry-go-rounds, birthday parties or funerals take place in measures aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

By Sunday, Kenya had confirmed 15 cases, and authorities were tracing more than 500 people thought to have come into contact with them.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibichio said the officers who include Regional Coordinators, County Commissioners and other officers below them will ensure that funerals are only attended by immediate family members and will be limited to 15 people.

“We have also directed them that they should not allow weddings, merry go rounds, birthday parties. They should not allow disco matangas and all these social gatherings.”

“What we have seen is total reluctance because it has been more of asking people to comply on their volition and therefore, moving forward, the national government administration officers are now directed that there will be no churches that will be open,” PS Kibichio added.

The PS warned officers will be held personally responsible and will face administrative disciplinary action for any violations to the Public Health regulations announced on Sunday by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

“Therefore, together with the National Police Service, the National Government Administration Officers are hereby directed to ensure that, that directive is complied with and you will be punished if it is found that in your area of jurisdiction there are those entertainment spots, bars and others that are open,” he said.

Kenya has outlawed all bars and restaurants are now required only do take-aways as part of measures to reduce crowds.