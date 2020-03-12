President Kenyatta orders additional preventive measures to forestall coronavirus outbreak in informal settlements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday ordered the Ministry of Health to undertake additional preventive measures especially in informal settlements to forestall a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

President Kenyatta gave the directive after receiving the first report from the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the Head of State, “directed the development of specific prevention strategies to take care of low income and vulnerable populations especially in informal settlements.”

“These efforts will leverage on existing community structures including chiefs, ward administrators, religious leaders and Nyumba Kumi elders to raise awareness and coordinate responses,” she added.

More to follow…