Govt bans public gatherings after Kenyan tests positive for coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Government Friday suspended all public gatherings in the country following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus case.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all inter-school events and conferences have been cancelled with immediate effect.

Kagwe who doubles up as Chairperson of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus however stated that school programmes will proceed as planned.

The CS also announced the suspension of prison visitations for the next 30 days.

He said normal church services will continue but urged churches to provide hand sanitizers. Kagwe however announced the suspension of church crusades.

More to follow…