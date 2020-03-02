Governor Korane grilled over misappropriation of Sh233mn under World Bank-funded initiative

Today 2:35 pm (11 minutes ago)
  • Garissa Governor Ali Korane/FILE – Garissa County Press

By CORRESPONDENT, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane was Monday questioned at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in what the ethics body believes is a Sh233 graft scandal in which the county chief presided over embezzlement of funds under World Bank-funded Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP).

An EACC investigation brief seen by Capital FM News indicated funds channeled through the National Treasury to the Garissa county government were in turn transferred to the Garissa Municipal Board and then individuals’ accounts.

The money was, “withdrawn in cash by county officials associated with the Governor and used for some projects which could not be verified on the ground.”

Post Views: 8

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders