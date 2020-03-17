GOD help us: Uhuru declares Saturday prayer day for corona

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Saturday a National Prayer Day, as the country confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus.

The President, in a proclamation on Tuesday, said the prayers shall be led by religious leaders at State House, Nairobi, as the country seeks divine intervention during this difficult time.

“On that day, through our religious leaders, we will be asking God for His forgiveness for anything that we may have done wrong or wronged him. On that day, we shall together ask for his protection and blessing for our Nation, for our people, for the world and all global citizens. We shall ask God to abide with us, and to guide us, both in this period and in times to come,” the President said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Wednesday that the fourth coronavirus case had been confirmed on a person who travelled in from London on Monday last week. Kagwe did not provide details of the patient but Capital FM understands that she is admitted to a private hospital in Nairobi.

President Kenyatta said as much as the Government has adopted stringent measures to curb the virus from spreading, Kenya shall use the day to seek for forgiveness and protection from God.

He urged Kenyans to pray at their homes on Saturday, due to restrictions imposed on crowd management to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The president urged Kenyans to shun their differences and unite in praying so that the wrath of the virus can be lifted from ravaging the country.

“And in this, I am guided by the following scripture and I will quote from St. Paul’s letter to the Philippians as read in the book of Phillipians 4: 6 – 9, “Do not worry about anything instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank Him for all He has done. Then, you will experience God’s peace which exceeds anything we can ever understand. His peace will guide your hearts, your minds as you live in Christ Jesus,” reads a section of the proclamation by the President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Without God, the President said, the country cannot overcome the pandemic that has proven hard for first world countries like China, the United States, Italy, and Europe.

While COVID-19 has largely come under control in China where he first case was reported, it has killed more than 7,000 people around the World and infected more than 100,000.

“But fellow Kenyans even with these efforts, we cannot ignore the need to turn to God. In these circumstances as we have done in the past as a nation, we have always turned to God first to give thanks for the many blessings that He has bestowed on our nation. But we also turn to God to share our fears, our apprehensions, but also to seek his guidance and ever-present protection,” said the President.