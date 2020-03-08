Food and medical aid as Women’s Day is marked in Ndalani

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya Mar 8 – World women’s day is not just any other day for a woman who is called mummy by over 10,000 children.

Esther Nthenya Mully is the pillar behind Dr Charles Mutua Mully, a man who sold everything he had to help the poor.

A soft-spoken Nthenya, though shy to the media on Sunday decided to do the unimaginable to the society surrounding probably tone of the biggest children’s home in the country, situated at Ndalani in Machakos County.

Mummy Esther as they fondly call her, decided to celebrate women in her hood by sharing food packs to over 5,000 people from the neighbouring community.

Esther Nthenya Mully addressing participants during the medical camp in which locals were also offered food aid.

From the young children to the elderly, none was left out. Indeed it was a women’s day to remember.

The mother to the motherless, says her husband’s call has made her see things in a different way. Even as she takes care of over 5,000 street children, she is touched by the women in the neighborhood who sacrifice a lot to educate and take care of their families.

“My husband and I had everything but couldn’t sleep when we saw street children, orphans and mothers wondering in the streets of Eldoret. They had no food and whenever they got something, it was mainly filthy left-overs in dust bins.

They did not know values such as honesty, courtesy, love or kindness. All they knew was fighting and bullying each other, she says.

Apart from food, Esther also offered free treatment to local residents. This exercise runs up to Friday.

She says the Lenten season has offered her a good opportunity to share with those in need.

“God has blessed us and we can only repay God by sharing with them, sharing is caring and we can all share and be kind to each other”, she said.

Over 500 people, both young and old from within Yatta region benefited from free medical attention conducted at the Mully Children’s Family Ndalani Center.

The medical camp is meant to help the sick and needy locals who cannot afford to pay for health services from either private or public health facilities.

With the help of MCF medical team and other volunteers, a group of doctors, nurses and other medical practitioners from Canada ensured that the camp was a success.

Common diseases such as malaria and flu topped the list of ailments registered at the camp.

A number of complicated medical cases were referred to other high-level health facilities.