Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Merkel was going into quarantine came shortly after she gave a press conference in Berlin where she showed no symptoms of ill health

Corona Virus

First virus test negative for quarantined Merkel

Published

Berlin, Germany, Mar 23 – Angela Merkel is “doing well” in self-imposed quarantine and awaiting further coronavirus testing after a first result came back negative, her spokesman said Monday.

The veteran leader decided to self-isolate as a precaution after learning on Sunday that a doctor who vaccinated her last Friday was infected with the novel coronavirus.

“The result of today’s test was negative,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert told DPA news agency.

He had earlier told reporters in the capital that Merkel “is doing well and working from home”.

Further tests will follow in the coming days, Seibert explained, since the initial test at such an early stage may not be conclusive.

In the meantime, the chancellor is getting on with the job from the comfort of her Berlin flat.

The 65-year-old dialled into a Monday morning cabinet meeting that clinched a major rescue package for virus-stricken companies and employees in Europe’s top economy.

Seibert thanked everyone on Merkel’s behalf for “the many, many well wishes and messages for the chancellor to stay healthy”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The spokesman declined to say whether Merkel’s chemistry professor husband Joachim Sauer was quarantining with her, saying he would not share information about family members.

Asked if he himself, as a close Merkel staffer, should self-isolate, Seibert said he last met with the chancellor on Sunday afternoon but had stuck to the advice of keeping a safe physical distance from people.

– ‘Curve is flattening’ –

News that Merkel was going into quarantine came shortly after she gave a press conference in Berlin where she showed no symptoms of ill health.

She used the press conference to announce fresh curbs on social interactions to contain a pandemic that has infected over 22,600 people in Germany and killed 86.

The latest measures include a ban on gatherings of more than two people, on top of last week’s closures of schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

The head of the Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control, Lothar Wieler, on Monday said he was “optimistic” that the restrictions were paying off, noting that the outbreak’s “exponential growth curve had started to flatten a bit”.

He expected to have a clearer view of the trend by Wednesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020