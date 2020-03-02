Fire at Lenana School dormitory contained, electric fault cited as probable cause

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The school principal, William Kemei, told Capital FM News no student was hurt in during the incident noting that the dormitory's 164 occupants were attending a school assembly

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – A fire that broke out at Lenana School’s Tom Mboya dormitory at about 7.40 am on Monday has been extinguished.

The school principal, William Kemei, told Capital FM News no student was hurt in during the incident noting that the dormitory’s 164 occupants were attending a school assembly.

“We got in with workers and teachers and a few students with some fire extinguishers to put out the fire, but it was still raging,” he explained.

“The fire spread so quickly but fire fighters arrived on time to contain the fire,” Kemei said.

Kemei said the 164 students will be accommodated in other dormitories as the administration works to restore the gutted down student residence

The Head Teacher said they suspected an electrical fault could have caused the fire saying, “there had been an incident on the same dormitory, and it’s been rewired so we hope there is no other reason.”

Kemei said the 164 students will be accommodated in other dormitories as the administration works to restore the gutted down student residence.