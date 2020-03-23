Extend tax returns deadline, Aukot tells Uhuru in wake of virus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Thirdway party leader Ekuru Aukot has proposed the extension of the deadline for submission of income tax returns due to the coronavirus effects.

In a letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Aukot said that most businesses and auditors will be working from home as per the Government’s directive and will not be able to meet the deadline.

He wants the President to order KRA to move the deadline from June 30 to August 31.

In his proposal, Aukot also wants all top politicians including the President, his deputy, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors among other top leaders to take a pay cut in order to reduce the wage bill that is weighing down on taxpayers.

Aukot wants the reduced salaries redirected to cushion low-income earners who are working from home, following the government directive to help prevent the spread of coronavirus that has so far infected 15 people in the country.

The Thirdway party leader also wants the Government to acquire a temporary unlimited NHIF cover, specifically for corona virus-related treatment bills.

Similarly, the Civil Society Reference Group (CSRG) has called for the extension of the deadline for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to submit annual returns and quarterly reports to the NGO board and other regulators of civil society groups.

A statement issued by the umbrella body indicated that most non-profits groups are staring at a possibility of incomplete projects and activities within the stipulated time due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has sent shockwaves across the world.

Usually, the NGOs file their annual returns 3 months after the end of the financial year.

“The groups will be able to complete any projects and activities they may not be able to undertake now and file their quarterly reports after the pandemic is overcome,” the group said.

At the same time, Churchill Suba, presiding convener of CSRG raised an alarm for massive job losses and pay cuts by several NGOs if donors fail to extend the implementation period for affected projects.

“It is also the hope and call of the CSRG that donors who have funded various projects, programmes and activities being implemented by the civil society will extend grant periods to enable civil society accomplish activities they may not be able to carry out during this period,” he said.

The pandemic has claimed over 13,000 lives around the globe, Italy recording the highest fatalities at close to 5,000.