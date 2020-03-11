Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

County News

Experts to file locust invasion assessment report in 4 weeks – Munya

Published

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya/CFM -Moses Muoki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar, 11 –  The Ministry of Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Wednesday announced an impact assessment report on locust invasion will be ready in four weeks.

The experts were part of a team recruited by government to gauge the impact of the locust invasion in the country.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the findings of the report will help the government draft mitigation measures to assist the affected communities.

Munya who gave a status update in Nairobi on locust control further appealed to the public to continue giving information and alerts on the sighting of locusts and expressed confidence that the menace will have been dealt with by June 2020.

“As for the impact assessment, we have recruited experts to ascertain how much the economy has been affected because it is evident that agriculture sector is affected and therefore, we want to know where to start in assisting communities residing in the most affected counties,” he said.

Munya stated that the government is working together with counties on the training of 50 youths deployed to spray and contain the locusts.

“This is the worst desert locust invasion in the country, and it is a huge threat to our food security so we have to do all we can to contain it. So far, phase one and two that we have been involved in has been successful and we hope this success will continue until we have no more hoppers in our country,” the CS said.

The ministry is also seeking to increase the number of spraying aircraft to 20.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Munya said the locust-control operation being used involves ground and aerial surveillance of the locusts.

“Immediately a swarm is reported, its movement is monitored both on the ground and in the air using the surveillance aircraft. The coordinates of the roosting site (where the swarm settles for the night)  are shared with the Coordination team and an aircraft is deployed for spraying of the swarm before they can move, mainly the following morning,” Munya added.

Since the locust swarms found their way into the country early December last year, a coordination centre has been set up at the Kilimo House and a ground operations center at the Isiolo Airport.

The exercise has seen the collaboration of the National Government Agencies, County Governments, Private sector players, The Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) and development partners, including FAO.  

So far, 26 counties have been affected with Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Isiolo and Tharaka Nithi being the worst hit counties.

Post Views: 0
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

1 day ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

1 day ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

1 day ago

business

It’s a woman’s World: KQ flies only-women flights to mark key day

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Kenya Airways literally flew into the International Women’s Day with a special treat to its female stars, including pilots...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media