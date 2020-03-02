Ex-Kilifi Health chief officer, 2 businesspersons arrested over irregular tendering

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malingi and two directors of Skyward Agencies Limited were arrested simultaneously in Kitengela Nairobi and Miritini Mombasa/FILE

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Marc 2 – Sleuths from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Monday arrested former Kilifi County Health Chief Officer Dr Timothy Malingi and two others over an irregular tender award and illegal acquisition of public property.

Malingi and two directors of Skyward Agencies Limited were arrested simultaneously in Kitengela Nairobi and Miritini Mombasa.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement to newsrooms, EACC said Malingi and the two directors of Skyward Agencies – Cornell Otieno and Jackline Atieno – will be charged with failure to follow guidelines and procedures outlined in the Procurement Act.

“The suspects will be charge with failure to follow guidelines and procedures of the Procurement Act on the proposed construction of dispensary block and a pit latrine at Vishakani, Kaloleni ward,” the anti-graft body said.

They also face charges of illegal acquisition of public property and uttering false documents.