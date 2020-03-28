Connect with us

Capital News
Eng Salim replaces Daniel Manduku who resigned Friday amid corruption probe.

Kenya

Eng. Salim Rashid named new kenya ports MD

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Mar 28 – The Kenya Ports Authority board has appointed Engineer Rashid Salim as the acting Managing Director following the resignation of Dr. Daniel Manduku who resigned.

Salim has been working at the port as a Marine Engineer, and has worked at KPA for 38 years.

KPA board chairperson General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana confirmed Salim’s appointment in a letter dated March 27, 2020.

 “The board held during the 372nd Special Board Meeting on 27 March 2020 and resolved to appoint you (Rashid Salim) as the acting Managing Director with effect from March 27, 2020. Details which will be communicated to you in due course,” Kibwana said in the letter.

Salim was KPA’s General Manager in charge of Engineering Services and has previously worked as the Head of Marine Engineering.

He was employed at KPA on September 1, 1982, as a Marine Engineer Trainee and has risen through the ranks to Marine Engineer, Senior Marine Engineer, Principal Marine Engineer (Dockyard), and Principal Marine Engineer (Afloat).

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Marine Engineering UK, Chief Engineer Certificate of Competency South Tyneside College in UK, among other engineering qualifications.

Manduku announced his resignation on Friday, in a letter to the board and Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

“I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then,” he said in the letter dated March 27.

Manduku, who is under investigation for corruption was earlier this month arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but did not face charges because the chief public prosecutor had not approved his file.

He was appointed to the helm of the port on May 31, 2018 to replace Catherine Mturi-Wairi.

Prior to the appointment, Manduku was the Chief Executive Officer of the National Construction Authority (NCA).

