Dusk to Dawn curfew starts Friday to combat Covid-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Dusk-to-Dawn State Curfew declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta will start on Friday.

The order was gazetted on Thursday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, with a stern warning against any form of gatherings or movement across the country from 7pm to 5am.

The move is aimed at limiting movement, as the government combats coronavirus which has so far infected 31 people.

President Kenyatta, while declaring the curfew, said it was informed by the need to mitigate the spread of the virus in the country.

The public has been urged to ensure social distancing, with emphasis to hand-washing.

On Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Thursday said three more positive cases had been confirmed in the country, raising the number to 31.

“All the new confirmed cases are Kenyans… the new patients have already been taken to isolation in our facilities and are being monitored by our medical personnel,” she said.

The 31 cases are said to be spread across five counties: Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Dr Mwangangi said the government is looking at ways to contain the spread in Kilifi and other emerging hotspots. She urged residents to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure.

The CAS said some 18 people are currently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital awaiting testing.

The government Wednesday announced a dusk to dawn curfew set to begin Friday 7 pm while all international flights to the country have been stopped.

Dr Mwangangi, however, explained that nations that wish to evacuate their citizens from the country can still fly out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA).

The disease which has been classified as a global pandemic has killed 21,191 people across the world. 468,000 people have been infected.