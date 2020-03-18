Dennis Itumbi loses PSCU job as post rendered redundant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The Government has scrapped five positions for Senior Directors at the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU), effectively sending Dennis Itumbi and four other directors home.

Capital FM News understands that the posts were abolished by the Public Service Commission (PSC), that terminated their contracts on Wednesday.

Itumbi was the Senior Director in charge of Digital, Innovation and Diaspora Communication at State House but lately, he tweets more in defense of the Deputy President William Ruto.

Others whose posts were abolished and their contracts terminated are James Kinyua, Erick Ng’eno (Speech Writer), David Nzioka and John Ndolo.

But it was Itumbi’s name that caught the eye of many, sparking reactions on social media.

On his Twitter profile, Itumbi always identified himself by his State House tittle, but changed to a ‘Pig Farmer’ on Wednesday night.

While Itumbi, worked as a State House Director, he often attacked senior government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries on various policy matters on Twitter.

He has been heavily critical of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and in particular, its Director George Kinoti, accusing him of contradictions on various active cases.

On Wednesday night, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen offered Itumbi and the four others consolation, tweeting “You served the State with passion and commitment in the most difficult period. 3 elections and ICC. with COVID-19, it’s the worst time to lose a job. God will provide for you and your families. It is well.”