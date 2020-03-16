Connect with us

Defence CS Juma salutes fallen heroes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) last week commemorated soldiers who paid the ultimate price in protecting the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Defence Monica Juma described the soldiers as heroes for sacrificing their lives in defence of the freedom and security of the country.

“I had a special opportunity to pay my deep respect and remember those who have paid the ultimate price in Defence of the freedom and security of our motherland, Kenya,” she said.

Their sacrifice, she said, will never be in vain.

“KDF and all Kenyans are inspired by your sacrifices, thank you and RIP,” the CS said, in saluting them at a plaque in their memory at Moi Airbase in Nairobi.

She was received on arrival by Maj Gen Francis Ogolla, Commander, Kenya Airforce and other senior officers. 

The CS was accompanied on the visit by Defence Principal Secretary Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed.

