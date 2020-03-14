COVID-19: Facing other immediate needs, slums residents say hope is their only shield

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – As uncertainty looms over the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Kenyans living in the informal settlements have only hope as a shield since many cannot afford sanitizers and water is not a guarantee.

A 20 litres jerican of water in Kibera goes for Sh20 shillings and locals who spoke to Capital Newsbeat say they must use the water sparingly- though the appeal by Government and World Health Organisation is for one to wash hands more often.

The closest Capital News crew saw a precautionary measure was a mask put on a cloth dummy- while the real people have none.

Notably, people are still eating from roadside food stalls where vendors have not adopted any precautionary measure to protect their customers and themselves- you give money, the same hand that receives it serves your order.

“What is it that you want me to do?” one of the vendors asked.

For Abubakar Ochieng, “It is a disease like any other. My life has not changed in any way.”

“I have no fear since there is God and I have hope in him. Before Him, anything is possible. Even shaking hands does not mean you will get infected with the disease.”

Others said they will continue eating from the roadside stalls- since that is what they can afford.

“Will the Government provide food if we stay at home?” Mathew Ouma wondered.

But he knows the dangers posed by the food if carelessly prepared and served.

“The Government should provide the food vendors with gloves or something to ensure hygiene is observed,” Ouma said.

“We have masks … but they are for sale,” said clothing stall owner.

In the full glare of urgent basic needs like food, some say they will not change their lifestyle and have instead shifted the burden to the Government with their only request being that they may be provided with face masks.

The majority of city residents reside in informal settlements dotting almost every estate within Nairobi.

And in the slums, where the drainage is present- it is clogged with dirt and raw sewer can be seen flowing on roads, like it is the case in Kibera and Mathare.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since directed the Ministry of Health to step up its precautionary measures in informal settlements, to prevent the spread of the disease, which has claimed nearly 5,000 lives and left more than 130,000 infected.

The President directed the development of specific prevention strategies to take care of low income and vulnerable populations especially in informal settlements.

“These efforts will leverage on existing community structures including chiefs, ward administrators, religious leaders, and Nyumba Kumi elders to raise awareness and coordinate responses,” she added.

Kenyatta further ordered a review of budgets on prevention of the virus officially declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization..

The President directed the necessary review and adjustment of budgets towards prevention and management response actions, and to cushion the economy against the negative effects of the pandemic.

China, which has suffered the brunt of the disease has since announced that the crisis has been managed and the rate of those turning positive drastically reduced.

They have extended a hand of help to countries struggling to control the disease like Italy and Iran.

A team of five Chinese medical experts has since been dispatched to Italy, where new infections have been on the rise, along with a member of the Red Cross Society of China and a specialist from China CDC.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday said the virus was confirmed on a female student who traveled in from the United States via London, United Kingdom.

The 27-year-old is said to be in a stable condition.