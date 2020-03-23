COVID-19: Blogger Robert Alai freed on Sh50,000 bail after facing misinformation charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Blogger Robert Alai was Monday freed on Sh50,000 bail after facing misinformation charges, when he appeared before an open court session at Milimani Law courts.

Alai, who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Musembi Ndungi was further barred from publishing coronavirus-related information on his social media pages.

He was charged with publishing false coronavirus information where he alleged that government was concealing coronavirus-related information at the port of Mombasa, with the prosecution saying the information was meant to cause fear and panic.

Alai however denied the charges.

The controversial blogger spent the weekend at Muthaiga Police Station following his arrest on Friday, March 20.

Alai’s arrest came at a time of heightened vigilance on violation of newly adopted cybersecurity laws.

On March 15, DCI officers arrested Muthui Kitonyo, 23, for publishing information which was termed to be false and misleading.

Kitonyo had claimed the government was lying on the details of first coronavirus patient.

Health Cabinet Mutahi Kagwe has on various occasions warned Kenyans against posting unverified information concerning coronavirus on social media.

Kagwe said those spreading falsehoods will be arrested and necessary action taken against them.

The CS instead urged Kenyans to only consume information that comes from Ministry of Health and the office of the Government Spokesperson.