Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Blogger Robert Alai/FILE

Capital Health

COVID-19: Blogger Robert Alai freed on Sh50,000 bail after facing misinformation charges

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Blogger Robert Alai was Monday  freed on Sh50,000 bail after facing misinformation charges, when he appeared before an open court session at Milimani Law courts.

Alai, who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Musembi Ndungi was further barred from publishing coronavirus-related information on his social media pages.

He was charged with publishing false coronavirus information where he alleged that government was concealing coronavirus-related information at the port of Mombasa, with the prosecution saying the information was meant to cause fear and panic.

According to prosecution, this information was meant to cause fear and panic.

Alai however denied the charges.

The controversial blogger spent the weekend at Muthaiga Police Station following his arrest on Friday, March 20.

Alai’s arrest came at a time of heightened vigilance on violation of newly adopted cybersecurity laws.

On March 15, DCI officers arrested Muthui Kitonyo, 23, for publishing information which was termed to be false and misleading.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kitonyo had claimed the government was lying on the details of first coronavirus patient.

Health Cabinet Mutahi Kagwe has on various occasions warned Kenyans against posting unverified information concerning coronavirus on social media.

Kagwe said those spreading falsehoods will be arrested and necessary action taken against them.

The CS instead urged Kenyans to only consume information that comes from Ministry of Health and the office of the Government Spokesperson.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020