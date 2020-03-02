Court reinstates KQ staff dismissed for filming cleared Chinese passengers at JKIA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court on Monday halted the dismissal of a Kenya Airways staff member who filmed the arrival of a over 200 Chinese nationals aboard China Southern Airlines plane causing public uproar.

Gire Ali, had moved to court to challenge the national airline’s decision to suspend him on disciplinary grounds after he filmed the arrival of 239 passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International (JKIA) cleared by airport authorities after a preliminary coronavirus screening.

Justice Weldon Korir said the orders will remain in force pending the hearing and determination of Ali’s application filed by Danstan Omari.

The court also directed that application be served upon Kenya Airways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Ministry of Health, Director Criminal Investigation and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

The matter will be heard inter parties on March 5.

Gire moved to court under certificate of urgency seeking conservatory orders citing a threat to his life.

He also told the court his employer did not give him an opportunity to defend himself.