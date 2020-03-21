Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A three-time Grammy winner, Kenny Rogers was known for a string of hits including 'The Gambler,' 'Lucille' and 'Islands in the Stream' © AFP/File / SUZANNE CORDEIRO

Kenya

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family

Published

Los Angeles, United States, Mar 21 – Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” they said in a statement.

The family said they were planning a small private service “out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.”

A three-time Grammy winner, Rogers was known for a string of hits including “The Gambler,” “Lucille” and “Islands in the Stream.”

In 2018 Rogers scrapped the final dates of his farewell tour due to health concerns.

Born in Texas, Rogers started his career in the late 1950s and quickly became active in rockabilly, jazz and other genres that he brought into his country style.

He went on to have 24 number one hits, was a six-time Country Music Awards winner and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

His easygoing ballads and constant touring won him mainstream pop appeal, as have his popular takes on Christmas standards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rogers also came to prominence through his collaboration with Dolly Parton and appearances on films and television programs including “The Muppet Show.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

7 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020