NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Coronavirus cases have jumped to 38 in Kenya after the confirmation of seven new cases on Saturday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases include four Kenyans, 2 Congolese and a Chinese national.

“All the seven new cases are in Nairobi County which has a total of 28 as of today,” Kagwe told journalists during in his daily briefing from the Ministry of Health, “Kilifi has six cases, Mombasa 2, Kajiado and Kwale have 1 each.”

Developing story….