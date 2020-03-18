Clinical officers’ warns against quarantining people in open spaces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18- The government has been cautioned against placing people suspected to have coronavirus in an open quarantine facility in hospitals.

They claimed this is happening at the Mbagathi Hospital which has Kenyatta National Hospital’s isolation centre.

Capital FM has not independently verified these claims due to restrictions at the hospital and there was no forthcoming comment from authorities at the Health Ministry.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers on Tuesday said due to the level of danger patients are exposed to, there was need to have them placed in their own rooms as a precautionary measure.

The union’s General Secretary George Gibore urged the Government to seal some of the glaring loopholes, to ensure the disease does not get out of control due to Kenya’s limited capacity in handling epidemics.

“If it is happening, the government should correct the mistake forthwith,” the General Secretary said.

Kenya turned to prayers Tuesday, on the day it confirmed the fourth coronavirus case, on a woman who traveled in recently from London. The first case in the country is on a Kenyan student who came in from the US, while two are on people he came to contact with while in Nairobi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned the government may resort to a lockdown across the country, if the virus cases surge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is a serious matter,” Kagwe told reporters Wednesday, “we must all take it seriously and observe the set-out regulations of hygiene.”

But the nurses who address a press conference on Wednesday said, the government was not following protocols issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We must be a country that learns. The lessons from the West African Ebola outbreak, Italy corona outbreak underpins the need,” the nurses’ union General-Secretary Gibore said.

Even as Kenya confined the fourth case of the virus, Kagwe said more than 20 people who had been quarantined for coming to contact with the confirmed cases had been discharged from hospital.

While COVID-19 is largely controlled in China where the first case was reported, it is taking a toll in Europe and Italy where the highest number of people have died outside China.

More than 7,000 people have died of the virus globally since the pandemic broke out in late December 2019.