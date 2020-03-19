City Hall bans non-essential travel by health workers in coronavirus countermeasures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 —The Nairobi County Government Thursday suspended all non-essential travel by its health staff in a bid to bolster its response to the coronavirus pandemic with 7 people having tested positive in Kenya and a dozen other under monitoring.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Health, Hitan Majevdia, said the move is meant to protect the officials from contracting the virus.

“I have today suspended all non-essential travel by any health staff in view of the situation,” he said.

Majevdia’s announcement came a day after the Ministry of Health confirmed three more cases that tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number to 7.

The Nairobi County Government on Tuesday committed to train over 3,000 health workers to fight the virus by the end of this week.

The county government has so far trained 80 health workers at Mbagathi Hospital, 112 in Mama Lucy Hospital and other health facilities in the county as the Governor Mike Sonko-led administration moves to strengthen the capacity and capability of health and health-related professionals.

He further stated health officials will commence street fumigation on Thursday to ensure streets families are safe.

“The question to ensure streets families and children are safe. We intend to street fumigate and also mount cars with fumigators so that it’s a surrounding that is fumigated,” Nairobi’s CEC Member for Health stressed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also declared Saturday a National Prayer Day, to rally the nation together in efforts to contain the global pandemic that has claimed 7,500 lives.