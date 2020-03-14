City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A city businessman Dafton Mwitiki has been missing for the last four days in mysterious circumstances.

Police who have been trying to trace him since Wednesday have since found his car dumped in a thicket in Juja, Kiambu County.

The car, a Discovery Land Cruiser, was found in Oaklands Estate in Juja on Saturday.

“We still don’t know where he is,” a senior officer privy to the ongoing search and investigations told Capital News.

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

He is a licensed firearm holder and a member of the National Guns Owners Association.

The search is set to continue Sunday, even friends and relatives worry over his safety.

Detectives are yet tracing his last movements before he went missing and trying to establish who might be behind it.