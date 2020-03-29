Churches broadcast masses, services online amid suspension of congregational worship to defeat COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Churches Sunday complied with a government directive banning public gatherings nationwide with Christians urged to worship from home to avoid close contact in a raft of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Many religious institutions opted to use online platforms where Christians could stream live church masses and services.

Cardinal John Njue led catholic faithful and other Christians in praying for the nation and the world at large as health workers battle to contain the coronavirus pandemic in a mass aired live on Citizen Television.

“We pray to you Lord especially now during this time that the world is grappling with a serious disease, please give our doctors, scientists and the rest of us God peace and knowledge on how to deal with this global virus. Protect us and have mercy on us oh Lord,” Njue prayed.

Father Peter Simon Kamomoe, who delivered the sermon, urged Kenyans to depend on God and seek forgiveness.

“We hope is only in God now. We have witnessed that human power has an expiry date, but our God is able in good and in bad days. I urge all of you to pray and believe in him that this pandemic will come to an end because He is powerful,” Kamomoe urged.

Kenya has so far recorded 38 positive cases of the virus which has left over 30,0000 dead globally and over 600,000 others infected.

One patient has since recovered, and two others were Saturday set to undergo a final test in 48 hours to validate their recovery.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Saturday announced seven new cases which included four Kenyans, 2 Congolese and a Chinese national, bring the total number of those infected to 38.

“All the seven new cases are in Nairobi County which has a total of 28 as of today,” Kagwe told journalists.

“Kilifi has six cases, Mombasa 2, Kajiado and Kwale have 1 each.”

Kagwe, said the seven positive cases confirmed on Saturday were among 81 people tested in various laboratories countrywide.

“Three are female and the four and males. Out of the seven, four had a history of travel from counties with active transmission. One had traveled to Mombasa while two did not have a travel history but came from contacts,” he said.

Kagwe asked Kenyans to tame their appetite for a lockdown over coronavirus, saying teh pandemic would have serious implications on their way of living.

He requested them to instead respect the guidelines issued, including the dusk-to-dawn curfew, to avoid a full-blown break out of coronavirus in the country.

“It is very interesting that people are asking for a lockdown, and they are unable to follow a curfew,” the CS said.