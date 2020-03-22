Church services, mosque gatherings banned as govt moves to contain COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – The government has banned church services and mosque prayers in additional measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, after eight more cases were confirmed in the country, raising the total of those infected to fifteen.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further ordered the closure of all bars from midnight with restaurants only remaining open for take away services.

“All bars will remain closed until further notice. Restaurants are to remain open but only for purposes of facilitating take away services. This is meant to secure the social distance requirement, noting the increased risk of transmission these facilities cause,” the Health CS said.

He said that all social and public gatherings including weddings, funerals which will be restricted to immediate family members only .

The National Emergence Response Committee (NERC) directed the suspension of all church, mosques, and other religious gatherings having noted the non-compliance of religious institutions to the social distance requirement as issued on Friday March 20, 2020.

Kagwe said failure to adhere to the new guidelines will lead to the arrest and charging of anyone found on the wrong side of the law.