Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe flanked by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho/MoH, Kenya

Capital Health

Church services, mosque gatherings banned as govt moves to contain COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – The government has banned church services and mosque prayers in additional measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, after eight more cases were confirmed in the country, raising the total of those infected to fifteen.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further ordered the closure of all bars from midnight with restaurants only remaining open for take away services.

“All bars will remain closed until further notice. Restaurants are to remain open but only for purposes of facilitating take away services. This is meant to secure the social distance requirement, noting the increased risk of transmission these facilities cause,” the Health CS said.

He said that all social and public gatherings including weddings, funerals which will be restricted to immediate family members only .

The National Emergence Response Committee (NERC) directed the suspension of all church, mosques, and other religious gatherings having noted the non-compliance of religious institutions to the social distance requirement as issued on Friday March 20, 2020.

Weddings, funerals and other social gatherings will be restricted to close family members.

Kagwe said failure to adhere to the new guidelines will lead to the arrest and charging of anyone found on the wrong side of the law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020