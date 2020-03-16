Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Big Four

Chinese billionnaire Jack Ma donates to the world to help tame coronavirus

Published

BEIJING, China Mar 16 – Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has offered support to the World in combating coronavirus, donating essential equipment to the US, Europe Africa and the rest of the world.

On Friday, Jack Ma Foundation offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease. He also donated to Europe.

“We cannot ignore the potential to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3 billion people will blissfully escape the crisis,” he said through his foundation in a statement, “The World cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.”

To combat the potential surging demand for medical supplies and equipment in Africa, he said, “Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will donate to each of the 54 African nations 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 face masks and 1000 medical use protective suits and face shields.”

Kenya is among African countries which have confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are three people being treated of the virus, with three others quarantined after showing signs that fit the definition of the virus, according to Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna.

“We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!” he said in the statement, which was posted by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Ma, who is China’s richest man, said that over the past weeks, his organizations had helped provide similar supplies to virus-hit countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

“The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country,” Ma said. “We can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons,” Ma said.

The US government has come under heavy criticism for the slowness of testing for the virus, and public health officials have rebuked President Donald Trump for playing down the seriousness of the fast-spreading pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in the race to face Trump in elections in November, slammed the lack of test kits on Thursday.

“The administration’s failure on testing is colossal, and it’s a failure of planning, leadership and execution,” the former vice president said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A city businessman Dafton Mwitiki has been missing for the last four days in mysterious circumstances. Police who have...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

5 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

6 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

4 days ago