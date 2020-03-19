Connect with us

A church service at Holy Family Basilica. /CFM-FILE.

Catholic Church says not closing over Corona

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops says holy masses on Sunday across all churches in the country will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the church issued the directive noting that it had come up with measures to prevent the virus, after the government announced that seven people had so far been infected.

“Those who are able to attend Sunday mass may do so observing all the measures of prudence,” the church said.

It defended its decision insisting that the church is a “focal point of prayer where you will find solace and strength from God”.

The statement said, the Sunday services will be brief and urged priests to “exercise caution against large gatherings” and ensure that the 1-meter recommended social distance is adhered to.

The church advised those who may opt not to attend the mass to follow the proceedings through television, radio and online live streaming.

Other churches like the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), All Saints’ Cathedral of Anglican Church, Christ is the Answer Ministries, Kenya Assemblies of God and the Nairobi Chapel have suspended congregational worship following president Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive against crowds and gatherings.

Jamia Mosque in Nairobi too announced Wednesday that it had suspended prayers until further notice.

