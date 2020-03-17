Connect with us

Nairobi County Assembly in plenary/FILE

CAF Recommends suspension of assembly sittings countrywide in measures to contain coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – All the 47 County Assemblies countrywide are set to proceed on a 15-day break following the confirmation of coronavirus with three people having tested positive and three others under quarantine awaiting validation of test results.

The County Assemblies Forum (CAF) Monday said the recess is part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus which has claimed 7,000 lives globally.

The forum’s Chairperson Ndegwa Wahome advised county assemblies to suspend their operations and ask their staff to work from home.

“The suspension is aimed towards reducing the possibility and impact of the virus,” he said.

But even as the directive was issued, different assemblies had already suspended their operations with Nairobi County announcing a month-long recess.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi said the move was meant to prevent the spread of the virus among Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and county assembly staff.

Elachi said plenary sittings remain suspended beginning Tuesday, March 17, but noted special sittings may be convened in case of a compelling need.

The directive was issued following a meeting of the County Assembly Business Committee, which schedules business for the Assembly and prepares the Assembly calendar.

The speaker said the committee made the decision in view of the fact that the County Assembly is located “in a high-risk area,” Nairobi.

She further ordered the suspension of all foreign travel by ward representatives and the assembly staff.

