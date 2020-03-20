British envoy set to complete 14-day coronavirus quarantine on Saturday after UK trip

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – British Ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriot is set to complete a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period on Saturday, following her recent trip from the United Kingdom.

Marriot tweeted on Friday indicating she had 36 hours left to complete the quarantine period required of all people arriving from countries reporting the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. She urged British nationals visiting the country to respect the government’s advice to stay at home for the stipulated period.

“36 hours left of self-quarantine (staying at home), following my UK trip. ALL British Nationals should be following Kenyan Government advice and going directly home (not using domestic transport) after coming from a COVID-19 country,” she tweeted.

The directive by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe covers all foreigners and Kenyans visiting the country. The UK has over 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Kagwe however said the Immigration Department will only admit foreigners with residence permits and Kenyans returning home.

Ambassador Marriot urged members of the public to observe the precautionary measures put in place since no one is exempted from the disease that has recorded about 250,000 cases around the globe.

The number of those who have recovered has been reported at about 88,483.

“We’re in this together. No one is exempt,” Ambassador Marriot tweeted.

Kenyan authorities have since introduced self-quarantine legal forms for all people coming into the country, to ensure they commit to implement it or risk facing the law.

On Thursday, authorities arrested a man at a city hotel, after a partying spree despite having arrived the country from abroad.

He was “forcefully” isolated at Mbagathi Hospital pending the outcome of tests to confirm his status. CS Kagwe warned a similar fate will befall anyone defying his directive.

“We will keep the gentleman at the isolation by force. It is very irresponsible for a person to know that they could have been exposed (to the virus) and then they go dancing in the clubs,” the CS said on Thursday during his daily brief to the country on coronavirus, the health ministry having recorded seven cases so far.

“If we disciplined enough to fall what the government is saying, then we will contain this transmission,” he noted, and, “behave well, we are going to avoid the kind of scenarios we are seeing in other parts of the country.”

Kenya has announced tough measures many emphasizing high hygiene measures to control further spread.

Mandatory random testing of members of the public is set to begin this weekend, as government works to a possible chain that could led to a wide-scale oubreak.

Similar measures were undertaken in China, particularly Wuhan City in Hubei Province, where the first case was reported before the virus eventually spread to the rest of the world.

On Wednesday, top Health Ministry officials held a video conference with their Chinese counterparts who shared vital lessons on how to tame the spread of the virus.