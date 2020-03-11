Bring it on, Ruto-backing lawmakers dare ‘Kieleweke’ faction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar, 11 – Jubilee Party Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have vowed to shoot down any attempt to bring an impeachment motion against him.

The over 90 MPs mostly from the National Assembly where such a motion ought to originate assured their Kieleweke counterparts, who called for Ruto’s resignation, that they have the numbers to ensure would not see the light of day.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Nyali’s Mohamed Ali stated that they were ready to tackle the latest obstacle being used to impede the DP’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his second term lapses after the 2022 general election.

“If ODM has two options, and one of them being DP Ruto resigning, take it from me that William Ruto is not resigning because he is not anybody’s appointee. He was elected on the ballot,” Kuria said.

“Secondly, it is the prerogative of the President to reshuffle the Cabinet, he has the powers and we don’t. If he want to bring Raila Odinga as a chief minister let him do so, instead of all this shenanigans. We are ready for early elections; we are ready for the government to be dissolved. We enjoy 80 per cent of the support of Kenyans, if they serve Ugali, we will serve the accompanying dish,” the vocal legislator from Kenyatta’s home constituency told reporters.

“We have heard there are MPs who are planning and impeachment against the DP, we are telling them, that they should bring and not waste any time,” Nyali’s Ali added.

Senator Omanga on her part said:”I want to tell them bring it on baby, bring it. We are ready and we are waiting for that impeachment motion.”

MPs Ali Wario (Bura), Malulu Injendi (Malava) and Ali further accused their colleagues who are supportive of the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga of using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to undermine DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ: 70 Uhuru, Raila lawmakers ask Ruto to quit DP role to pursue 2022 ambitions

“The President has not complained about is deputy neither has he sent anybody to do so on his behalf,” Malulu continued adding, “anyone questioning DP Ruto’s loyalty to the President Kenyatta is only dishonest but evil.”

Bura’s Wario said: “We are the ones who campaigned for the re-election of the President and his Deputy, while he boycotted the election yet now he and his party members are ones who are lecturing us about being loyal to the President, what kind of irony is this.”

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi on his part accused the opposition leader of the hijacking the BBI process.

“Raila Odinga’s objective in the BBI process has nothing to do with uniting the people of Kenya. Raila is replaying the same script that he used on President Moi, President Kibaki and now President Uhuru Kenyatta. Indeed the leopard does not change its spots and even with whitewash,” he said.

“ODM’s strategy was always about Nusu-Mkate (Grand Coalition Government). We are aware that there is another meeting tomorrow to bring impeachment motion against the Deputy President and get him out of the office so that Raila can get a position in government,” Linturi stated.