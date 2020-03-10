BBI: Senate claims exclusive mandate to vet CJ, DPP and IEBC nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The Senate on Tuesday proposed the splitting of roles on the vetting and approval of State nominees by the President in submissions before the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its proposed Draft Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill jointly presented by Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his Minority counterpart James Orengo, the Senate recommended an exclusive mandate to vet nominees for the positions of Director of Public Prosecutions, Chairpersons and Members of Constitutional Commissions, Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice.

Other office holders the Senate proposed an exclusive approval mandate on are the Auditor-General, Inspector-General of the National Police Service and Controller of Budget.

The vetting of Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General, Secretary to the Cabinet, Principal Secretaries, High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Diplomatic and Consular Representatives will be done by the National Assembly according to the proposals handed to the 14-member steering team.

The vetting and approval of State nominees is currently the exclusive mandate of the National Assembly.

More to follow…