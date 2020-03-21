Bars to close at 7.30pm to help tame spread of corona

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 21 – Kenya has announced tough new measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus after seven cases were confirmed.



So far, hundreds of people have been tested after showing symptoms similar to the virus, but turned negative, while dozens more are still in isolation, according to the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe said actions from Kenyans on the second week will determine whether the current crisis will go “full-blown.”

“If there is a moment in our country’s history where we need to embrace the Harambee spirit, it is today, it is now. Our actions this week, in particular, will determine whether we shall go into a full-blown crisis, with grave human and economic consequences or whether we shall limit the adverse impact of this disease, save lives and reduce the impact into our economy,” the CS asserted.

The new measures include restricting operational time for entertainment joints which will close at 7.30 pm effective Monday next week.

Such facilities, CS Kagwe said, must also define the maximum number of people at any given time, so that the requirement of 1.5 meters self-distancing requirement is met.

Supermarkets were also urged to operate for 24 hours so that more people can have enough time to shop, while guarding against crowds.

“Where requested, the government shall provide security,” the CS said.

CS Kagwe said shopping should be done by one person per family while the management of supermarkets is required to establish a queue management system, with preference to people with special needs.

The country has 7 cases of coronavirus while dozens others are being monitored at the Mbagathi isolation facility.

Many more were discharged after results turned negative.

Mandatory random testing of members of the public was set to begin from Saturday.

Similar measures were undertaken in China, particularly Wuhan City in Hubei Province, where the first case was reported before the virus eventually spread to the rest of the world.

On Wednesday, top Health Ministry officials held a video conference with their Chinese counterparts who shared vital lessons on how to tame the spread of the virus.

The Health CS reiterated that all foreigners including diplomats must self-quarantine on arrival to the country.

Kenyan authorities have since introduced self-quarantine legal forms for all people coming into the country, to ensure they commit to implement it or risk facing the law.

On Thursday, authorities arrested a man at a city hotel, after a partying spree despite having arrived in the country from abroad.

He was forcefully isolated at Mbagathi Hospital pending the outcome of tests to confirm his status. CS Kagwe warned a similar fate will befall anyone defying his directive.

“We will keep the gentleman at the isolation by force. It is very irresponsible for a person to know that they could have been exposed (to the virus) and then they go dancing in the clubs,” the CS said.

“If we disciplined enough to fall what the government is saying, then we will contain this transmission,” he noted, and, “behave well, we are going to avoid the kind of scenarios we are seeing in other parts of the country.”





