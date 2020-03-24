Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Manu Dibango is one of the first worldwide stars to succumb to the coronavirus © AFP/File / Sia KAMBOU

Africa

Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus

Published

Paris, France, Mar 24 – Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting the new coronavirus, his representatives have confirmed.

The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit “Soul Makossa”, is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

“He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region,” his music publisher Thierry Durepaire said.

A message on his official Facebook page confirmed that his death had come after he contracted COVID-19.

“His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible,” the message said.

The saxophonist was one of the pioneers of Afro jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs.

In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs on the legendary “Thriller” album.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jackson settled out of court.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020