ACK bishop Ole Sapit urges Kenyans to pray daily at 8pm to defeat coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The Anglican Church of Kenya has urged Kenyans to set aside 10 minutes daily at 8pm for payers to defeat coronavirus.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said the church will be conducting prayers that will be streamed live on social media platforms, but emphasised on the need for individual prayers.

The cleric issued a statement, late Wednesday followed by a proclamation by President Uhuru Kenyatta for national prayers on Saturday.

Kenya turned to prayers, on the day it confirmed the fourth coronavirus case, on a woman who traveled in recently from London. The first case in the country is on a Kenyan student who came in from the US, while two are on people he came to contact with while in Nairobi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned the government may resort to a lockdown across the country, if the virus cases surge.

“This is a serious matter,” Kagwe told reporters Wednesday, “we must all take it seriously and observe the set-out regulations of hygiene.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already urged companies to design suitable programs to enable most staff work from home to minimise the spread of the virus that has killed more than 7,000 people globally, many of them in China and Italy.

Kenya has also blocked its borders, warning nationalities from the virus-hit countries won’t be allowed in until the situation normalises, in what experts say will deal a major blow to the East African economic powerhouse.

Kenya heavily relies on tourism, Agricultural produce for her foreign exchange earnings.

With Europe on a lockdown, the country’s economy is likely to suffer, although this situation will be replicated globally.