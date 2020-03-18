Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Anglican Church head Jackson Ole Sapit. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

ACK bishop Ole Sapit urges Kenyans to pray daily at 8pm to defeat coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The Anglican Church of Kenya has urged Kenyans to set aside 10 minutes daily at 8pm for payers to defeat coronavirus.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said the church will be conducting prayers that will be streamed live on social media platforms, but emphasised on the need for individual prayers.

The cleric issued a statement, late Wednesday followed by a proclamation by President Uhuru Kenyatta for national prayers on Saturday.

Kenya turned to prayers, on the day it confirmed the fourth coronavirus case, on a woman who traveled in recently from London. The first case in the country is on a Kenyan student who came in from the US, while two are on people he came to contact with while in Nairobi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned the government may resort to a lockdown across the country, if the virus cases surge.

“This is a serious matter,” Kagwe told reporters Wednesday, “we must all take it seriously and observe the set-out regulations of hygiene.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already urged companies to design suitable programs to enable most staff work from home to minimise the spread of the virus that has killed more than 7,000 people globally, many of them in China and Italy.

Kenya has also blocked its borders, warning nationalities from the virus-hit countries won’t be allowed in until the situation normalises, in what experts say will deal a major blow to the East African economic powerhouse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya heavily relies on tourism, Agricultural produce for her foreign exchange earnings.

With Europe on a lockdown, the country’s economy is likely to suffer, although this situation will be replicated globally.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

4 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

7 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

5 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020