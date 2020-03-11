70 Uhuru, Raila lawmakers ask Ruto to quit DP role to pursue 2022 ambitions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – About seventy lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his new political associate Raila Odinga Wednesday asked Deputy President William Ruto to quit his role and focus on 2022 campaigns.

The legislators, among them Kieni’s Kanini Kega, said Ruto was no longer effectively performing his role as the president’s principal assistant having allowed his political ambitions to cloud his office.

“William Ruto must shape up or ship out. He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing that makes sense and has meaning in his life — dream and campaign for the 2022 presidential elections,” the MPs said.

More to follow…