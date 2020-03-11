Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

70 Uhuru, Raila lawmakers ask Ruto to quit DP role to pursue 2022 ambitions

Published

Kieni MP Kanini Kega was among lawmakers who asked Deputy President William Ruto to quit/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – About seventy lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his new political associate Raila Odinga Wednesday asked Deputy President William Ruto to quit his role and focus on 2022 campaigns.

The legislators, among them Kieni’s Kanini Kega, said Ruto was no longer effectively performing his role as the president’s principal assistant having allowed his political ambitions to cloud his office.

“William Ruto must shape up or ship out. He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing that makes sense and has meaning in his life — dream and campaign for the 2022 presidential elections,” the MPs said.

More to follow…

Post Views: 0
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

1 day ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

1 day ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

23 hours ago

business

It’s a woman’s World: KQ flies only-women flights to mark key day

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Kenya Airways literally flew into the International Women’s Day with a special treat to its female stars, including pilots...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media