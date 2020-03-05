5 banks to forfeit Sh385mn to prosecution fund in diversion deal – DPP Haji

By JOSEPH MURAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Five local banks on Thursday entered a deal with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to deposit Sh385 million to the prosecution fund following a diversion deal.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said, as a result, his office will halt the prosecution of bank chiefs who failed to report suspicious transactions as required in law, in the multi-million graft scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The banks are Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Diamond Trust Bank and Cooperative Bank.

More to follow…

