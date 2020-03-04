4 suspected coronavirus cases admitted since Thursday, 44 traced contacts cleared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) is monitoring four suspected coronavirus cases admitted since Thursday, the health ministry said on Friday.

One among the four, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said, had been released after testing negative.

Kagwe said the number of those infected still stood at seven but urged vigilance noting the two-week period after the detection of the first case was crucial given the tendency of the rising number of positive cases past the 14-day period as witnessed in other countries that have reported the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health also indicated it had cleared 44 traced contacts isolated at KNH’s IDU. They are among 85 persons believed to have come into contact with one of the patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

More to follow…