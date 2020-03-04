Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE - MOH

Capital Health

4 suspected coronavirus cases admitted since Thursday, 44 traced contacts cleared

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) is monitoring four suspected coronavirus cases admitted since Thursday, the health ministry said on Friday.

One among the four, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said, had been released after testing negative.

Kagwe said the number of those infected still stood at seven but urged vigilance noting the two-week period after the detection of the first case was crucial given the tendency of the rising number of positive cases past the 14-day period as witnessed in other countries that have reported the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health also indicated it had cleared 44 traced contacts isolated at KNH’s IDU. They are among 85 persons believed to have come into contact with one of the patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

6 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020