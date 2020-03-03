Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A statement issued by Rwanda’s Ministry of Health indicated the cases include nine travelers from Dubai, two from USA and two from Qatar and India/COURTESY

Africa

3 travelers from Kenya among 17 COVID-19 cases in Rwanda as Kigali’s caseload soars to 36

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Three travelers from Kenya are among seventeen newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Rwanda, raising the total in Kigali to 36, the highest in the region. 

A statement issued by Rwanda’s Ministry of Health indicated the cases include nine travelers from Dubai, two from USA and two from Qatar and India.

Rwanda said the travelers were put under isolation between  March 17 and 20 where they got tested.

The patients are in stable condition and isolated from others currently being monitored, the country’s health ministry said.

All Rwandees or legal residents returning to the country are now subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government designated centres.

The country is on a partial lock down with closure of non-essential businesses, suspension of travel between cities and restriction of movements outside homes.

 COVID-19 cases are gradually rising in the region. Uganda has reported nine cases while Tanzania and Kenya has six and sixteen cases respectively.

There are over 1,000 infections in Africa according to the World Health Organization/WHO

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Monday held talks with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki, and former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown to discuss measures to contain the pandemic in the continent

“We’ve discussed on how African leaders can collectively overcome the global COVID-19 challenge at a continental level,” Ahmed said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Common Market for Eastern and South Africa (COMESA) also said African countries must brace themselves for an increased disease burden – social and financial burden of the COVID-19.

“They should therefore mobilize human and financial resources and coordinate preventive measures to counter the likely spread of the disease,” COMESA said.

The organization’s Secretary General, Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe urged Central Banks in Member States to keep interest rates low to encourage private sector borrowing to stimulate domestic production and consumption.

“Reduced imports of manufactured products, input supplies, travel restrictions and FDI inflows are likely to put further constraints on growth and development,” he said.

“African countries can seize the opportunity and expand intra-African trade currently standing at barely 15% of their total trade,” Kapwepwe noted.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020