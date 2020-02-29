Yusuf Haji leads Meru BBI rally attended by Raila and others

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among leaders in the Meru BBI rally. /CFM-FILE.

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 29 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI rally was underway Saturday, attended by dozens of leaders, including ODM’s Raila Odinga.

BBI Steering Committee Chairman Yusuf Haji and other officials were also present at the rally held at Kinoriu stadium, which had gathered a huge crowd by noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the major proposals that the region wants to be addressed is the issue of one man, one vote that has sparked a major debate.

They also want the county revenue allocation set at 35 to 50 percent among other proposals.

The leaders in the region led by their Governors, including Kiraitu Murungi have been drumming up support for the seventh edition of the consultative meeting, warning critics of the initiative not to cause chaos.

On Wednesday, leaders from Mt Kenya East met at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi County where they adopted a memorandum with a raft of proposals that they want considered in the final BBI Report.

On the structure of the Executive, the leaders said the post of a Prime Minister should be created with two deputy prime ministers.

They further stated that the PM should be the head of the government who will be leading cabinet meetings and handle government business in parliament.

They however pointed out that the functions of the PM should be clearly stipulated in the constitution.

Those who attended the meeting were governors Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka-Nithi), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Martin Wambora (Embu), and lawmakers from the three counties.

In Nyeri, a BBI meeting was temporarily was early this week halted as the public demanded to be given copies of the report saying they are still not conversant with the contents of the draft BBI report.

MPs allied to the Deputy President William Ruto from the region have time and again said BBI rallies had been hijacked by politicians and are dividing the country.

“If this goes on unchecked, our people have genuine fears that this situation could get out of hand,” Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua said on Monday during the meeting.