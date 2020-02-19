Worry not, we are doing our best to curb coronavirus-Health Ministry says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China has placed about 56 million people in hard-hit central Hubei under quarantine, virtually sealing off the province from the rest of the country

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Ministry of Health has dispelled fears of suspected Coronavirus cases in the country, following reports that some Chinese nationals who arrived in the country from the Asian nation had been isolated over suspicions of having the virus.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said the suspected cases which had been reported in Mutomo, Kitui and Kilimani Nairobi did not meet the World Health Organization case definition criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kenya has investigated thirteen alerts that have all tested negative for COVID-19,” MoH stated.

The Ministry assured Kenyans that they remain committed towards ensuring that the virus is not imported into the country, through heightened surveillance in all points of entry and communities across the country.

On Tuesday anxiety gripped residents of Mutomo in Kitui County after it was reported that a Chinese national who works with Synohydro Corporation which is constructing the Kibwezi- Mutomo road had been isolated at the company’s site about 3 kilometers from Mutomo town.

The suspected victim was among 18 Chinese who returned to the country from leave in China.

He was cleared upon being subjected to tests by a Kitui South medical team, Kitui Health Chief Officer Richard Muthoka confirmed.

Another Chinese was also reported to have been quarantined in his house in Nakuru, after exhibiting signs similar to COVID-19.

The man is said to have been picked by an uber upon landing at the JKIA, to his house in Nakuru’s Upper Hill estate.

The residents are the ones who reported to the authorities that the man looked sickly.

An update later from the County Government of Nakuru clarified that the Chinese national was not found to have the symptoms, but rather he was taking precautions.

The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi last week instructed Chinese companies to ensure their staff travelling to Kenya exercise self-isolation for two weeks before they can mingle with others as a safety measure.

Russian authorities in charge of Coronavirus prevention on Tuesday said they have suspended entry for Chinese nationals to their territories, as part of prevention measures.

Information from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that as at 18 February 2019, 73,332 confirmed cases have been reported globally and 1,870 deaths majority from mainland China.