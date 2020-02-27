What next for TSC after ban on teachers transfer from northern Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

From left: TSC CEO Nancy Macharia, Education CS George Magoha and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The National Assembly Education Committee has ordered for an immediate ban on the transfer of non-local teachers in the northeastern part of the country.

The Committee Chair Julius Melly (Tinderet) issued the directive Wednesday, during a grilling session of Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, TSC boss Nancy Macharia and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai whom had been summoned over the matter.

The trio had been summoned by the committee through the House Speaker Justin Muturi to give an update on the safety of non-local teachers in the region who are often targeted by the Al Shabaab militia group.

The ruling by Melly followed a heated session where MPs from northern Kenya complained that the government was insensitive in the way it was handling the matter.

Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh had petitioned the committee to have the matter deliberated, noting that over 2000 teachers had been transferred from the region.

TSC boss Macharia however, defended the move to effect the transfers of 2, 340 non-local teachers noting that their priority was to safeguard their lives.

She said that 42 teachers had so far lost their lives in terror-related attacks since 2014.

“We have lost teachers in these regions and it is saddening that when we post them there, on numerous occasions we have been forced to take them back to their families while in caskets,” she said.

She conceded that the situation had put the commission in a tight spot where it is forced to endure public ridicule and condemnation from the public and other education stakeholders who have accused the commission of having total disregard for the lives of the teachers.

She cited an incident in 2014 when a Nairobi-bound bus from Mandera was attacked by terrorists leaving 28 people dead. Of these, 24 were non-local teachers in the region.

“As a commission we always try as much as possible to guarantee the safety of teachers. It is not our wish to see them killed in such manner,’ she said and noted that the courts had also pronounced themselves in the matter, with a ruling that “sanctity of life should prevail”.

Macharia said the teachers posted in the regions had on numerous occasions led protests at the commission’s headquarters to demand for their re-deployment, a move Macharia said warranted the commission to act.

“Requests were made by the concerned teachers and we had to act,” she said.

She pleaded with close to 335, 000 teachers qualified but unemployed countrywide to apply for deployment in the north eastern part of the country.

“The leaders input on this matter would be of great help because it is only in these regions that we have openings at all times,” she said.

On his part, IG Mutyambai assured that security has been beefed up in the region to counter recurring attacks.

“We have extremely done our part to ensure that the region is properly secured and we will not stop to do our job,” he said.

As an alternative to the fears expressed by non-local teachers in the region and those who do not want to apply, CS Magoha emphasized the need to train the close to 24, 058 local students who attained grade C plain between 2015 to 2019 to become teachers.

He pleaded with the local leaders to identify and properly equip the students by providing them adequate education training skills.

“The local leaders will help us in identifying the local leaders who would in turn be deployed in the area to teach,” he said.

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion warned that he will soon initiate a suit against TSC if it fails to properly come up with a suitable affirmative action that would ensure that students in the north are not deprived of their right to be taught.

“I will use this document submitted to take legal action against the commission if we do not see progress,” he said.

The ruling was made even as the Employment and Labor Relations Court on Wednesday also stopped the transfer following an urgent suit filed against TSC and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

In his application, the petitioner Hussein Kusow Yarrow, contends that through the transfers, TSC had declared Wajir, Garrissa and Mandera as unsafe.

The order by Justice Hellen Wasilwa is now expected to remain in force until the March 12.