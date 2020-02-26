We support Nairobi County take-over: MCAs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nairobi County take-over was signed off by Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Over 20 Nairobi Members of County Assembly have welcomed the move by the National Government to take over key duties of the County, in a move State House said is aimed at streamlining service delivery.

Kariobangi South MCA Robert Mbatia and his Embakasi Counterpart Michael Ogada said they will fully cooperate with the National Government, and urged others to stand with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I blame the Government for giving us an unqualified person to run Nairobi he had not even been put to test,” said Mbatia.

Utawala’s Patrick Karani, on the other hand, described President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move as the best decision, “It is a good move and the impeachment will go through, after 90 days you should expect a new leader.”

A motion to impeach Sonko who is facing corruption charges, and is barred from accessing office, was tabled at the County Assembly last week, and he has until Monday to file responses.

The Nairobi County Government take-over was signed off by Governor Mike Sonko at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday.

But even before the proceedings begin, State House announced Tuesday that he had signed an agreement to cede key functions of Health, Transport and Planning to the national government, a move that has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans and a section of lawyers who termed it unconstitutional.

A case has was filed in court Wednesday challenging Sonko’s decision.

Huruma Ward MCA David Okello said “the county was ungovernable, we were also in the process of fixing Nairobi through the impeachment process, the service delivery was already going down, we hope we can redeem ourselves.”

Ziwani-Kariokor MCA Millicent Wambui said “The take-over is good, it is a wake up call, I consider it as tough love the president felt the need to show us how to go about before losing the face of the country it being the capital city, no more games.”