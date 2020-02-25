Uhuru rescues Nairobi from Sonko

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (front right) signs off the city when he ceded off key functions to the National Government. /PSCU.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – In an unprecedented move, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has surrendered key county functions to the National Government, in the wake of corruption charges facing him.

Sonko, who is out on bond, is barred by the court from setting foot in office until his case is heard and determined, even though he has been making changes to his cabinet among other executive orders.

He is also staring an impeachment, after a motion to send him home was tabled in the County Assembly last week.

State House issued a statement late Tuesday stating that Sonko had signed off to surrender Health, Transport, Public Works and Planning.

“In a landmark agreement signed at State House today (Tuesday), Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in concurrence with H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed an agreement, handing over functions of the Nairobi County Government to the National Government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution,” the statement by State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Kihara, she added, “This will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently.”

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (right) exchanges documents with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (left) at State House, Nairobi. /PSCU.

The move, she said, comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt.