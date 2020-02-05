Uhuru, Raila to share handshake insights in the wake of US divisions ahead of poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga were set to attend a National Prayer Breakfast in the US on Wednesday, an invitation extended to them due to their unity pact following the March 2018 handshake that signaled the end of their political animosity.

The duo’s visit and the agenda on the table come on the backdrop of simmering tension in the powerful nation that has been occasioned by President Donald Trump’s impeachment process.

In his State of the Union Address Tuesday night, a shocking display of US divisions pitting Democrats and Republicans played out after Trump ignored past custom and declined to shake hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who oversaw his impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi put out a hand and Trump turned away, leaving her arm in thin way.

In what portends to be a learning session for the members of the united congress, President Kenyatta and Odinga’s political truce discussion will come in a handy ostensibly at a time the US is gearing up for a presidential election later this year.

Trump is all-but-assured of being acquitted by the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats to 47 for the Democrats and a two-thirds majority — or 67 senators — needed to remove a president from office.

State House said the 68th US National Prayer Breakfast dubbed “Reconciliation, Faith and Peace Building” will be held for two days and it is hosted by the United States Congress and organized by the Fellowship Foundation in Washington DC.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said “This is considered a critical factor that resonates with the policy of encouraging American companies to increase their investment portfolios in Africa in priority sectors that will generate decent jobs for the youth, reduce poverty and spur economic growth.”

The prayer breakfast, which will bring together over 2,000 international guests, will be attended by political and business leaders, the US Congress, members of the diplomatic corps and religious leaders.

The American foreign policy towards Africa has recently shown a positive shift in favor of African countries that have demonstrated strong democratic credentials that project an image of long-term internal stability.

On Tuesday, Odinga who also double up as the African envoy on Infrastructure attended a round-table meeting with Ambassadors from Africa at the AU Mission to Washington where the leaders held discussions centered on intra-African trade with infrastructure as a catalyst as well as securing capital and knowledge transfer in key sectors for use on the continent.

Kenya is working closely with the US government in crafting a trading arrangement that guarantees continued market access for Kenya’s products in the US market after the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) comes to an end in 2025.

Under AGOA, Kenya enjoys Duty-Free Quota Free access to the US market, making US the country’s 3rd largest export destination.

While in Washington DC, President Kenyatta is expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior US government officials and the private sector.

During meetings with American business membership groups, President Kenyatta will be expected to pitch for Kenya as an ideal business, investment and tourism destination.

The President will also engage with the US congress, Chairmen of Finance, Defense and Foreign Relations Committees.

In 2018, at a meeting between President Trump and President Kenyatta in Washington DC, a technical working group was established to promote trade and economic relations between Kenya and the US.

The duo’s visit will also see the technical working group to promote trade and economic relations between Kenya and US convene.

This will be the 3rd meeting of the technical working group that oscillates between Nairobi and Washington DC.

It is expected that at the end of the technical working group meeting, a joint statement will be issued announcing the commencement of negotiations geared towards a new Kenya-US free trade. agreement.