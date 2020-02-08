Uhuru pays last respects to Moi who is lying-in-state in Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday paid his last respects to former president Daniel Moi, whose body is lying-in-state in Parliament for public viewing.

President Kenyatta was the first to view the body, followed by his Deputy William Ruto and other senior government officials.

Moi’s body will li-in-state in Parliament for three days from Saturday to Monday.

Ahead of the viewing, President Kenyatta addressed the nation from State House Nairobi, describing the former president as a dedicated leader who ruled with dedication, always putting the country’s interest ahead.

“He was a true leader who has left a permanent mark in this country,” Kenyatta said, “Moi was a mentor to many, including myself.”

President Kenyatta said “today we are celebrating the life of a patriot who wherever in Kenya he found himself raised the hopes of everyone who heard him and no part of Kenya was strange to him, deep in his DNA he understood our culture and national character.”

“We celebrate the life of a teacher who taught for life and a mentor to many including myself, one whose ingenuity bequeathed our nation’s many projects. President Moi was a mortal man whose works and legacy will remain immortal,” He said.

Kenyatta also eulogized the former President as a visionary leader, saying when his party lost in 2002 election he left office with a gracious last word of advice to those who took the heavy responsibility.

“May we to whom he has left the care of the Republic prove ourselves worthy of his bequest, we commit his soul to the Almighty God thanking the creator for sending to us his servant who after nearly a century of selfless and steadfast service now rests in his glory,” said the President.

A national memorial service will be held at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, ahead of a state burial in Moi’s Sacho home in Kabarak on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by JEMIMMAH MUENI