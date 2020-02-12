Tuju injured in an accident while heading to Moi’s burial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was on Wednesday injured following a road accident in Kijabe.

Tuju was heading to Kabarak for the burial of former president Daniel arap Moi when his vehicle collided head-on with a matatu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna confirmed the accident but did not provide more details, only saying he had been airlifted to Nairobi. He first received emergency treatment at the Kijabe Mission Hospital.

Tuju’s driver and bodyguard are also said to have sustained injuries.

There was a huge traffic snarl-up a the scene of the accident as several dignitaries headed to Kabarak stopped, to have a glimpse, as others tried to assist them out.

Photos from the accident scene shows a black Landcruiser badly damaged on the front part on impact.

To be updated……