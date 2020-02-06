Tuesday a public holiday to honour Moi, viewing at Parliament from Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – The government has declared Tuesday next week a public holiday to honour retired president Daniel Arap Moi who will be buried on Wednesday.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua announced that there will a public viewing of the body at Parliament buildings from Saturday to Monday, ahead of a national memorial service set for Tuesday at Nyayo National Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cortege will leave the funeral home at 08:05 A.M. on Saturday 8th February, 2020; and will be conveyed to Parliament Buildings with the casket being draped in the National Flag and escorted by the Family of President Moi,” Kinyua said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the United States, will be the first to view the body on Saturday morning followed by state officials before the public is allowed to pay their last respects to the former president who died on Tuesday.

“The body of the former president will lie in state in Parliament from Saturday to Monday between 8am to 5pm,” Kinyua said, “President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in viewing the body of the former president as well as pay his last respects.”

Kinyua said the body will be escorted from Lee Funeral Home in a military procession snaking through the city to Parliament where it will lie in state for three days.

“The government has put in place elaborate measures and security arrangements to ensure the whole program is successful,” Kinyua told a news conference on Thursday morning from Harambee House, the Office of the President.

Kinyua has urged Kenyans to participate in the activities leading up to the burial of the late Moi.

“The Government encourages all Kenyans to participate in the State Ceremonies, and to also take time to honour the memory and legacy of the late Mzee Moi by reflecting on ways in which each one of us can foster the wellness of our Nation by creating a more peaceful, loving and united Kenya,” he said, urging Kenyans to plant a tree in memory of Moi.

Several Heads of State and former leaders have already confirmed attendance in the burial.

“The Government continues to receive messages of condolences from foreign Governments, and we are in the process of compiling the list of Heads of State and Government and other foreign dignitaries who have indicated to us that they shall attend the State Memorial Service. The full list of attendees will be announced to the Nation in due course,” Kinyua said.

He said the former Head of State will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include, Conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours and a 19 Gun-salute.